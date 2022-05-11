Covenant and Aurora collaborate to transform long-haul trucking

  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR +4.3%) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG -0.6%) collaborate to explore ways to optimize Covenant’s long-haul operations with Aurora’s autonomous trucking product.
  • A hybrid model that blends trucks driven by humans with trucks driven autonomously would allow Covenant to realize the best of both and potentially expand its business with a combination of rapid, high-efficiency autonomous transport on long-haul routes and flexible human navigation at the endpoints.
  • “Covenant is excited to be collaborating with Aurora on autonomous technology to find ways to further improve efficiency within the supply chain for our drivers, customers, environment, and industry. We believe this technology has the potential to optimize operations and reduce fuel consumption while also helping our drivers, both in safety and quality of life. We are looking forward to working with Aurora to realize the expected potential of this autonomous technology. said Joey Hogan, President of Covenant.
  • Aurora Innovation drops 2% during pre-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.