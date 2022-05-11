Covenant and Aurora collaborate to transform long-haul trucking
May 11, 2022 9:28 AM ETCovenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG), AURBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR +4.3%) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG -0.6%) collaborate to explore ways to optimize Covenant’s long-haul operations with Aurora’s autonomous trucking product.
- A hybrid model that blends trucks driven by humans with trucks driven autonomously would allow Covenant to realize the best of both and potentially expand its business with a combination of rapid, high-efficiency autonomous transport on long-haul routes and flexible human navigation at the endpoints.
- “Covenant is excited to be collaborating with Aurora on autonomous technology to find ways to further improve efficiency within the supply chain for our drivers, customers, environment, and industry. We believe this technology has the potential to optimize operations and reduce fuel consumption while also helping our drivers, both in safety and quality of life. We are looking forward to working with Aurora to realize the expected potential of this autonomous technology. said Joey Hogan, President of Covenant.
- Aurora Innovation drops 2% during pre-market.