Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is expected to open lower on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotech announced the resignation of its co-founder Joseph Kim as the company’s CEO with its 1Q 2022 financials leading many analysts to issue bearish views on its stock.

Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Shea, a veteran in life sciences and biotech with over 25 years of experience is expected to lead the company after a shareholder meeting next week.

Citing the uncertainty created by the leadership transition and updates on the company’s pipeline, Oppenheimer has downgraded Inovio (INO) to Perform from Market Perform.

In addition to the discontinuation of the Phase 3 INNOVATE trial for COVID-19 vaccine INO-4800, the analyst Hartaj Singh noted the inadequacy of the REVEAL2 Phase 3 study to support a marketing application for VGX-3100.

The candidate for HPV-linked cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions will continue to undergo the late-stage trial. However, the company ruled out a Biologics License Application (BLA) for VGX-3100 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Stifel and Cantor have trimmed their price targets on Inovio (INO) to $1 from $3 and $3 from $6 per share maintaining the Hold and Neutral ratings, respectively.

Currently, the company has a Hold rating and a $9.57 per share target on Wall Street.