T. Rowe Price stock slips as April assets under management slide to $1.42T
May 11, 2022 9:30 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- T. Rowe (NASDAQ:TROW) shares are edging down 1% in Wednesday premarket trading as its preliminary assets under management in April declined both M/M and YTD.
- Specifically, AUM of $1.42T on April 30 fell from $1.6T on March 31 and $1.7B on Dec. 31, 2021.
- Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.7B in April, compared with $1.55T in March.
- U.S. equity mutual funds AUM of $435B at the end of April also dipped from $489B at the end of March and $554B at the end of Dec. 2021.
- Target date retirement products were $351B in April, down from $375B in the prior month and $391B in Dec, 2021.
- Earlier this week, (May 10) T. Rowe Price declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share.