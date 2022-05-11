AbbVie's Rinvoq demonstrates remission at one year in Crohn's patients
May 11, 2022 9:58 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Topline data from a phase 3 trial showed that more Crohn's disease patients treated with AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Rinvoq (upadacitinib) achieved clinical and endoscopic remission after one year compared to those on placebo.
- In the U-ENDURE study, patients who received Rinvoq at either 15 mg or 30 mg doses achieved clinical remission at week 52 at 37% and 48%, respectively, compared to 15% in the placebo group based on the Crohn's Disease Activity Index.
- Based on the stool frequency and abdominal pain score, 36% and 46%, respectively, achieved clinical remission compared to 14% on placebo,.
- After a year, 28% and 40% of Rinvoq patients on 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, achieved an endoscopic response compared to 7% of placebo patients.
- In February, Rinvoq demonstrated similar results, but after only 12 weeks.