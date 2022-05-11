AbbVie's Rinvoq demonstrates remission at one year in Crohn's patients

May 11, 2022 9:58 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

AbbVie headquarters building facade of an American publicly traded biopharmaceutical company

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Topline data from a phase 3 trial showed that more Crohn's disease patients treated with AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Rinvoq (upadacitinib) achieved clinical and endoscopic remission after one year compared to those on placebo.
  • In the U-ENDURE study, patients who received Rinvoq at either 15 mg or 30 mg doses achieved clinical remission at week 52 at 37% and 48%, respectively, compared to 15% in the placebo group based on the Crohn's Disease Activity Index.
  • Based on the stool frequency and abdominal pain score, 36% and 46%, respectively, achieved clinical remission compared to 14% on placebo,.
  • After a year, 28% and 40% of Rinvoq patients on 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, achieved an endoscopic response compared to 7% of placebo patients.
  • In February, Rinvoq demonstrated similar results, but after only 12 weeks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.