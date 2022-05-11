Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) rose 6.0% after it said that the latest $24 billion offer from Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was "virtually unchanged" from prior proposals and is "insufficient", though the company still remains open to exploring ideas.

“As we have repeatedly made clear to Prologis during our discussions over the past several months, consistent with its fiduciary duties, our Board of Directors has carefully evaluated proposals from Prologis and we remain open to exploring all paths to maximize shareholder value, and we believe the latest offer, virtually unchanged from its prior proposals, is insufficient in that regard," Duke Realty (DRE) said in a statement.

Duke Realty (DRE) said it will have no further comment on the proposal.

Duke Realty's (DRE) comments come after Prologis (PLD) disclosed it proposed to acquire Duke Realty (DRE) in an all-stock transaction wherein Duke Realty stockholders would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis stock for each share of Duke Realty stock they own.

Analysts on Tuesday opined that the Duke Realty (DRE) offer may not be enough and Prologis (PLD) may have to sweeten its bid.