Nutriband stock rises as unit registers with FDA as medical device maker for tape product
May 11, 2022 9:42 AM ETNutriband Inc. (NTRB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock rose May 11 after it said that its unit Active Intelligence has registered as a Class 1 medical device manufacturer with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make and distribute its proprietary AI Tape, to compete in the kinesiology tape market.
- The company said its AI Tape is a kinesiology tape that is placed on the skin to help athletes recovering from sports injuries.
- Kinesiology is a study of the human body movement using muscle monitoring.
- "The registration will enable Active Intelligence to manufacture AI Tape under its own brand or through white label agreements with sales and marketing partners as well as explore new opportunities for contract manufacturing in the medical device space," said Nutriband CEO Gareth Sheridan.