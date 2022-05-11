MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is sinking on Wednesday despite reporting record results and forecasting smooth sailing ahead.

The Vonore, Tennessee-based luxury boat manufacturer reported an EPS figure $0.15 above analyst estimates for its fiscal third quarter, alongside revenue that beat expectations by $20.15 million. CEO Fred Brightbill indicated both figures were company records.

“Looking forward, we are once again raising our net sales guidance for the full year on the strength of our operating performance, continuing strong retail demand, and wholesale visibility,” Brightbill commented. “We will prioritize delivering consumers their boats heading into the summer season.”

The summer season has been touted across the hospitality and travel industries as one of unprecedented strength. Similarly, MasterCraft (MCFT -0.1%) peer Malibu Boats (MBUU +2.0%) offered a bullish outlook on Tuesday.

However, the company’s release reflected challenges in terms of supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. These impacts trimmed margins by 270 basis points from the prior year period and are expected to continue to pressure results moving forward.

“While we believe our team can continue to expertly navigate the challenging environment, we are expecting the supply chain to remain constrained, and inflationary pressures and production inefficiencies to continue to weigh on margins,” Brightbill warned.

The positive results and raised guidance appeared as though they were overshadowed by that cautionary commentary as shares sank nearly 5% shortly after the market open.

