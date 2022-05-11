Blue Apron announces long-term targets
May 11, 2022 9:52 AM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) at its investor day on Tuesday said it targets more than 2% growth in adj. EBITDA and positive operating cash flow in 2024.
- The firm is also targeting 500K customers in 2024.
- APRN aims to achieve long-term variable margin of ~40% and PTG&A of around 20% of revenue.
- "We see our path to 2024 - with set goals of having at least 500K customers, at least $700M in revenue, with adj. EBITDA margins of more than 2% and positive cash flow generation," said CFO Randy Greben.
- Over the next 3 years, APRN aims to drive customer growth and expand market share through marketing, partnerships and new products.
- APRN plans to optimize its tech and operational infrastructure to deliver a scalable platform.
- Outlook and targets assume that APRN will not experience any significant disruptions in its fulfillment operations or supply chain.