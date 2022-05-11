Boeing (NYSE:BA) is feuding with key supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) ahead of the scheduled May 19 launch of the CST-100 Starliner, Reuters reported on Wednesday, with Boeing aiming to show NASA that the spacecraft is safe to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

According to the report, Boeing (BA) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) are at odds over the cause of a problem involving fuel valves in the Starliner propulsion system that forced a postponement of a test flight last July, with the two companies blaming each other.

Thirteen fuel valves that are part of a propulsion system that helps steer Starliner in space were discovered stuck and unresponsive in the closed position, causing last year's postponement.

Responding to the Reuters report, Boeing (BA) said it is "working on short- and long-term design changes to the valves."

Starliner's technical setbacks have pushed its first manned flight into an unknown future, placing it far behind Elon Musk's SpaceX, which already has flown five astronaut crews for NASA; in March, the agency awarded SpaceX three more missions to make up for Boeing's delays.