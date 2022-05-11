BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) on Wednesday has expanded its blockchain infrastructure operations with the addition of Axie Infinity (AXS-USD), a blockchain-based gaming cryptocurrency.

Axie Infinity (AXS-USD), which was inspired by popular games like Pokémon, enables players to participate in governance proposals and claim staking rewards. It also allows players to collect, battle and trade token-based creatures called Axies.

Meanwhile, BTCS (BTCS) said it has completed the technical work to run an Axie Infinity (AXI-USD) validator node and included it in its planned Staking-as-a-Service platform. The company has staked (the process of hoarding coins to generate rewards) 28,794 Axie infinity tokens.

“We believe that blockchain gaming can shape the future of the entire gaming industry with Ethereum-based games like Axie Infinity leading as frontrunners," said BTCS CEO Charles Allen. "Axie Infinity changes the way people play games, going from something that is just fun, to something that has actual monetary value," he added.

Meanwhile, Axie Infinity (AXS-USD -15.8%) tokens are dropping to $22.20 intraday, as cryptos face selling pressure more broadly.

In the end of April, BTCS added blockchain lending protocol Kava to its staking platform.