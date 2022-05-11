Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is getting ready to unveil the iPhone 14 later this year, but a prominent analyst expects the version after that to undergo a radical change, notably how it charges and transfers data.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that he expects the 2023 version of the iPhone, to be released in the second-half of the year, to abandon the Lightning port and start using a USB-C port, something European lawmakers have recently adopted in a bid to reduce electronics waste.

"USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support," Kuo tweeted.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell 0.5% to $153.69 in early trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Kuo tweeted that existing USB-C related suppliers of Apple's (AAPL) ecosystem could "become the market's focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports."

Apple (AAPL) has previously said it was against the change to switch its charging and transfer port to USB-C, telling news outlets that it would create an "unprecedented volume" of waste and mandating one type of connection would stifle innovation and hurt consumers.

The EU mandated the standardization of charging ports in September 2021. The announcement was met with criticism from Apple investors -- see the Seeking Alpha news story and the comments on it.

