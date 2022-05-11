Purple Innovation pops on better-than-feared results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL +19.9%) soared in early trading on Wednesday after the retailer blasted past beaten-down consensus marks with its Q1 earnings report.

Revenue fell 23% during the quarter against the tough pandemic comparable and stimulus boost.

Gross margin was 36.1% of sales vs. 46.9% a year ago. The decline was primarily attributable to elevated level of labor and overhead costs coupled with a larger than expected reduction in higher margin e-commerce sales.

An operating loss of $18.4M was recorded during the quarter compared to operating income of $16.9M a year ago.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) said it taking a more cautious view for the balance of the year due to economic and post-pandemic headwinds that are expected to continue, such as from the effects of inflation and changes in consumer spending patterns. PRPL expects full year revenue to be between $650M and $690M vs. $756M consensus and a prior view for $790M to $830M. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $21M and $27M vs. a prior view for $26M to $33M.

The rally on Wednesday appears to be tied some relief from investors that the PRPL sales slowdown was not steeper. Shares of PRPL are still down more than 65% on a year-to-date basis and about 90% off the 52-week high.