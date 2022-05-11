Cavitation Technologies receives new purchase order from U.S. based repeat customer
May 11, 2022 10:14 AM ETCavitation Technologies, Inc. (CVAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB:CVAT) announced that Desmet Ballestra, strategic partner since 2010, completed another round of sale orders for proprietary Nano Reactor systems for vegetable oil refineries in the U.S.
- Desmet Ballestra is a edible oil and biofuel processing company and was recently acquired by Alfa Laval, provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling.
- The current US purchase order for multiple reactors has processing capacities that are designed to process 3.2K+ tons per day of crude vegetable oil.