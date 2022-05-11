Cavitation Technologies receives new purchase order from U.S. based repeat customer

May 11, 2022 10:14 AM ETCavitation Technologies, Inc. (CVAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB:CVAT) announced that Desmet Ballestra, strategic partner since 2010, completed another round of sale orders for proprietary Nano Reactor systems for vegetable oil refineries in the U.S.
  • Desmet Ballestra is a edible oil and biofuel processing company and was recently acquired by Alfa Laval, provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling.
  • The current US purchase order for multiple reactors has processing capacities that are designed to process 3.2K+ tons per day of crude vegetable oil.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.