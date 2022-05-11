Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is trading higher in the morning hours Wednesday after William Blair upgraded the diversified industrial company to Outperform from Market Perform noting an attractive entry point following its better-than-expected financials for 1Q 2022.

The analysts led by Brian Drab observe that Novanta (NOVT) has lost approximately 35% from its peak valuation in November.

“We believe that, over the long term, the current share price will prove to be an attractive entry point for investors in this high-quality company,” the team wrote, noting that the company has continued its robust organic growth trend into 1Q 2022.

There could be further upside to 2022 guidance implying 4% – 9% organic growth, the analysts added, citing the ongoing recovery in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The team points to views made by medical sector rivals such as Johnson & Jonson (JNJ) and ConMed (CNMD) on the recovery of surgical procedure volumes in late 1Q 2022.

Despite supply chain issues, Novanta (NOVT) margins increased by 90 bps in the quarter and further improvements are likely in 2H 2022, the analysts opine.

Comparing the valuation of the company with its diversified industrial peers on EPS and EBITDA bases, William Blair thinks Novanta (NOVT) deserves a premium given its exposure to favorable long-term trends, the resilience of its business, and prospects for margin expansion.

According to Seeking Alpha Wall Street ratings, no analyst has issued Sell equivalent ratings on Novanta (NOVT) over the past three years.