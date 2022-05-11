Communications firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is up 9.2% after its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues topped expectations and the company swung to an adjusted operating gain.

Revenues grew 25%, and service revenues grew 29% to $172.8 million.

Total annual recurring revenue rose 33%, to $689 million. The company says 1,320 customers generated an ARR over $100,000; that figure is up 73% from the end of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit swung to a gain of $10.6 million vs. a year-ago operating loss of $11.1 million.

Along with improving that profitability in every quarter, “We also made significant progress on our strategic initiatives by strengthening our management team, increasing our enterprise customer base, closing the Fuze acquisition, expanding our global coverage, and accelerating XCaaS innovation," says CEO Dave Sipes.

The shift to profitable growth has led B. Riley to upgrade to Buy from Neutral. Cash generation has improved significantly with the second straight quarter of free cash flow, the firm's Josh Nichols notes.

He's upgrading given that FCF trajectory and a more attractive risk/reward: Shares are trading at a multiple of just 1.6x fiscal 2023 enterprise value/sales, "which we believe could make the company an acquisition target."

He's trimmed his price target to $13.50 from $17.50, a target that still implies 60% upside. Mizuho, meanwhile, cut its target to $10 from $15.

For more detail, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of 8x8's earnings conference call.