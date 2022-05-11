Cavitation Technologies gets a repeat order from US customer
May 11, 2022 10:27 AM ETCavitation Technologies, Inc. (CVAT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Desmet Ballestra Group NV, Cavitation Technologies' (OTCQB:CVAT -2.2%) strategic partner since 2010, has completed another round of sale orders for proprietary Nano Reactor systems for vegetable oil refineries in the US.
- Desmet Ballestra, edible oil and biofuel processing company, was recently acquired by Alfa Laval, a provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling.
- "Our patented technology was built in the United States. The vegetable oil refinery market around the World has an extreme need for technological evolution, allowing more opportunities for our proprietary technology. Our Nano Neutralization® Systems have shown time and time again that they can outperform conventional methods.” said Roman Gordon, Global Technology Officer of Cavitation Technologies.