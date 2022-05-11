Zai Lab stock gains ~8% after Q1 earnings beat, strong product revenue growth

May 11, 2022 10:32 AM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S.-listed shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have added 8.2% to $28.38 in Wednesday morning trade, after the Chinese biotech's Q1 2022 earnings beat estimates.
  • ZLAB posted Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 which beat estimates by $1.05, and revenue of $46.72M which beat by $1M.
  • The company's quarterly revenue more than doubled from last year, helped by Y/Y growth in sales for the following products: Zejula, Optune, Qinlock and Nuzyra.
  • Revenue for partner GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) ovarian cancer treatment Zejula was $29.6M vs. $12.6M last year.
  • Revenue for partner Novocure's (NVCR) wearable device Optune for the treatment of brain cancer was $12.8M vs. $7.1M last year.
  • Revenue for partner Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' (DCPH) intestinal cancer treatment Qinlock was $3M vs. $0.4M last year.
  • Revenue for partner Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (PRTK) antibacterial Nuzyra was $0.7M vs. nil last year.
  • ZLAB's Q1 R&D expenses also fell significantly to $53.9M from $203.9M last year, primarily due to no upfront payment for new licensing agreements. That also led to net loss narrowing from a year ago.
  • Up to Tuesday's close, ZLAB stock -58.2% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.