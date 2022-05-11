Zai Lab stock gains ~8% after Q1 earnings beat, strong product revenue growth
May 11, 2022 10:32 AM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- U.S.-listed shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have added 8.2% to $28.38 in Wednesday morning trade, after the Chinese biotech's Q1 2022 earnings beat estimates.
- ZLAB posted Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 which beat estimates by $1.05, and revenue of $46.72M which beat by $1M.
- The company's quarterly revenue more than doubled from last year, helped by Y/Y growth in sales for the following products: Zejula, Optune, Qinlock and Nuzyra.
- Revenue for partner GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) ovarian cancer treatment Zejula was $29.6M vs. $12.6M last year.
- Revenue for partner Novocure's (NVCR) wearable device Optune for the treatment of brain cancer was $12.8M vs. $7.1M last year.
- Revenue for partner Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' (DCPH) intestinal cancer treatment Qinlock was $3M vs. $0.4M last year.
- Revenue for partner Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (PRTK) antibacterial Nuzyra was $0.7M vs. nil last year.
- ZLAB's Q1 R&D expenses also fell significantly to $53.9M from $203.9M last year, primarily due to no upfront payment for new licensing agreements. That also led to net loss narrowing from a year ago.
- Up to Tuesday's close, ZLAB stock -58.2% YTD.