Will Aurora Cannabis Q3 results bring positive surprise?

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.44M
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • The company's stock declined 2.3% on Feb 11, the day after it reported its Q2 result. During the second quarter, the company reported revenue of C$60.59M (-10.5% Y/Y).
  • In March, ACB said it would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of TerraFarma, parent company of Thrive Cannabis, for $38M.
  • (ACB) has fallen ~56% YTD.
  • Last quarter, the company said it now expects to realize upper end of C$60M to C$80M range in total cost savings by H1/2023.
  • The company also reaffirmed goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability by H1/2023.
