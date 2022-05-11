Blue Water Vaccines stock rallies 26%

Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock rallied 26% in early trading Wednesday.

Shares of the vaccine developer opened at $5.22, jumping to $6.36, up 26%, at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET.

The stock had a rocky ride on Tuesday, opening at $4.47 and hitting a high of $6.49 before dropping to close at $5.07, a decline of 7% from the prior session.

BWV shares have been highly volatile since the company’s initial public offering on Feb. 18, which saw its stock soar nearly 540%. The biotech priced 2.2M shares at $9 per share, raising around $20M.

The stock fell 33% last Wednesday following news that selling stockholders intend to offer up to 2.43M shares.

