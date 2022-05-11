Target workers at Virginia store make union push

Workers at a Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT -0.0%) store in Virginia filed with the National Labor Relations Board for an union election.

The workers are reported by CNBC to be looking for collective bargaining power and representation through the New River Valley General Membership Branch of the Industrial Workers of the World. The Target (TGT) location in Christiansburg, Virginia has about 100 employees.

Target (TGT) issued a statement in which it reiterated that it is investing in its workforce with starting wages as high as $24 per hour and expanded health care benefits. Target has pushed back union pushes in the past.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has about 350,000 total employees.

Analysts have reminded that the union push at major retail chains can be a slow store-by-store process and may not impact near-term earnings.

Target (TGT) is scheduled to report earnings on May 18.