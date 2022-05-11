Paysafe stock drops to new record low after Q1 net loss widens
May 11, 2022 10:36 AM ET
- U.K.-based Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares are falling more than 10% to new all-time lows in Wednesday morning trading, as it recognized a hefty non-cash impairment charge during the first quarter, contributing to an overall wider net loss.
- Net loss attributable to the company was $1.2B as of March 31, compared with -$60.65M as of March 31, 2021, driven by an impairment of goodwill amid sustained declines in PSFE stock and market cap, as well as macro headwinds.
- Revenue of $367.67M in Q1 topped the average analyst estimate of $360.15M, but slid from $377.4M in the year-ago period.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $104M in Q1 vs. $113.23M in Q1 a year ago.
- Still, Paysafe (PSFE) experienced "strong performance from our US Acquiring business, which delivered double-digit volume, revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth," during Q1, said CFO Izzy Dawood.
- Total payment volume of $31.2B climbed 13% the same period of last year.
- Take a look at Paysafe's (PSFE) Q1 earnings call presentation here.
- Earlier this week (May 9) Paysafe and Playtech extended collaboration in the U.K. and Europe.