Analysts are continuing to cut their estimates on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA +1.6%) after an epic decline in 2022 thus far.

“Deteriorating capital market conditions and worsening trends in the used vehicle industry have eroded our conviction in the path for Carvana to secure the necessary capital to realize sufficient scale and self-funding status,” Stifel analyst Scott Devitt wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday

Devitt said that weakening demand in the first quarter, and signs of continuing declines into April, temper any expectation of a speedy recovery. He added that recent staffing cuts indicate the company is coming to terms with this softer demand.

“Carvana announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 12%, potentially signaling that weaker demand will persist beyond the near-term,” Devitt wrote. “We are further reducing our estimates for Carvana’s (CVNA) retail and wholesale vehicle sales, and our revised model suggests that the company will need to raise incremental capital relative to its existing liquidity resources before reaching breakeven.”

The staff cuts announced on Thursday caused an uproar among employees as, per tech-focused news outlet The Protocol. The outlet reported an early morning email announced the job cuts would be made during the day. Employees were informed both in person and via Zoom, with a total of 2,500 workers receiving pink slips.

Despite the downbeat review from Stifel, shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based online auto retailer rebounded on Wednesday. Shares rose 3.6% shortly after the market open. Still, shares have decline over 80% since the start of the year and remain below even Devitt’s recently reeled-in price target.

Read the company’s latest quarterly filing, released on Tuesday.