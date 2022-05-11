Google joins rivals in weighing bid for India cricket rights - Bloomberg

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has shown it's jumping into a crowded media scrum competing for the high-stakes rights to cover Indian Premier League cricket, Bloomberg reports.
  • The tech giant purchased bid-related documents from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, according to the report. That puts it in the company of not only Walt Disney (DIS) but also Amazon.com (AMZN), Sony (SONY), Zee Entertainment, Reliance and a number of others.
  • The IPL is considered the "Super Bowl" of cricket - a sport that's not too popular in the United States, but draws huge audiences overseas, to the tune of hundreds of millions of viewers (last year's IPL was estimated to bring 600 million viewers).
  • The IPL has become the world's third-largest sports event, trailing only the Premier League and the National Football League in viewership.
