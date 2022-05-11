Kornit Digital dives after swinging to Q1 loss, issuing downside Q2 guidance

May 11, 2022 10:45 AM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) -31.9% in Wednesday's trading after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues but swinging to a GAAP net loss and guiding Q2 revenues below consensus.

Q1 GAAP net loss totaled $5.2M, or $0.10/share, compared to net income of $5.1M, or $0.11/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose to $83.3M, net of $8M attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, from $66.1M, net of $3.1M attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior-year period.

Kornit Digital (KRNT) issues guidance for Q2 revenues of $85M-$95M, below $105.1M analyst consensus estimate, with EBITDA margin of 0%-4%.

The company expects revenues in Q3 and Q4 to come in stronger than Q2, and anticipates higher operating margins in H2, with operating margins in the low-to-mid-teens.

"While we are certainly not immune to overall macro-economic headwinds and near-term volatility, which we see impacting our second quarter growth, we continue to expect to deliver, ahead of plan, on the $125M run-rate business we originally targeted for the fourth quarter 2023 and remain confident in our journey to become a billion-dollar business in 2026," the company said.

Kornit Digital (KRNT) shares have lost 74% YTD and 56% during the past year.

