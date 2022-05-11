Qiagen acquires majority stake in BLIRT, recombinant enzymes manufacturer
May 11, 2022 10:51 AM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) signed agreements to acquire a 96% majority ownership stake in Gdansk, Poland-based BLIRT, manufacturer of recombinant enzymes for the life science industry.
- BLIRT develops, manufactures and commercializes standardized and customized solutions for proteins and enzymes as well as molecular biology reagents.
- Under agreement terms, Qiagen acquired more than 96% of the outstanding shares of BLIRT; it plans to obtain full ownership which will be fully consolidated by Qiagen post transaction closure in Q2 of 2022.
- In 2021, BLIRT generated sales of less than $10M.
- "The addition of BLIRT to QIAGEN brings highly complementary capabilities that will create additional growth prospects for our enzymes and reagents business. BLIRT will also widen our geographic presence, add new sales channels, strengthen our production and R&D capacities and safeguard our supply chains," SVP & Head of Qiagen's Life Sciences Business Area commented.