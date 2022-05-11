Equity markets (SPY) swung wildly ahead of, and following, Wednesday's CPI release. Energy stocks, having collapsed earlier in the week, led markets higher in early trading Wednesday morning. Oil (NYSEARCA:USO), and gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) traded higher, while refining margins compressed, as gasoline and diesel prices failed to keep up with the rally in oil.

Morgan Stanley's Energy Strategist Martijn Rats published a bullish note titled, "the Case for Energy in 2022 continues." In the note, Mr. Rats lifted price targets for Shell (SHEL), BP (BP) and Total (TTE). As a European energy strategist and equity analyst, it was interesting to see Mr. Rats write "the trade-off between energy security and energy transition is changing. Noticeably, this is putting the energy sector in a new light." The note went on to flag that increased cash flows have been largely allocated to balance sheet repair and shareholder returns, rather than exploration and development:

In the US, the Department of Energy released its short-term energy outlook, flagging weakened demand but collapsing Russian production. The DOE believes that ~2mb/d of Russian supply is offline as of April. A view echoed by BP (BP) CEO Looney during a conference call earlier in the month:

On the company specific front, highly oil-price sensitive names performed best, as shares retook ground lost earlier in the week. Marathon (MRO), Murphy (MUR) and Apache (APA) all traded higher by ~8%. Solid earnings from Occidental (OXY) released after the close Tuesday drove shares higher by ~4% in early trading Wednesday.