Energy roller coaster leads markets higher
Equity markets (SPY) swung wildly ahead of, and following, Wednesday's CPI release. Energy stocks, having collapsed earlier in the week, led markets higher in early trading Wednesday morning. Oil (NYSEARCA:USO), and gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) traded higher, while refining margins compressed, as gasoline and diesel prices failed to keep up with the rally in oil.
Morgan Stanley's Energy Strategist Martijn Rats published a bullish note titled, "the Case for Energy in 2022 continues." In the note, Mr. Rats lifted price targets for Shell (SHEL), BP (BP) and Total (TTE). As a European energy strategist and equity analyst, it was interesting to see Mr. Rats write "the trade-off between energy security and energy transition is changing. Noticeably, this is putting the energy sector in a new light." The note went on to flag that increased cash flows have been largely allocated to balance sheet repair and shareholder returns, rather than exploration and development:
In the US, the Department of Energy released its short-term energy outlook, flagging weakened demand but collapsing Russian production. The DOE believes that ~2mb/d of Russian supply is offline as of April. A view echoed by BP (BP) CEO Looney during a conference call earlier in the month:
On the company specific front, highly oil-price sensitive names performed best, as shares retook ground lost earlier in the week. Marathon (MRO), Murphy (MUR) and Apache (APA) all traded higher by ~8%. Solid earnings from Occidental (OXY) released after the close Tuesday drove shares higher by ~4% in early trading Wednesday.