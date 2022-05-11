Trevena stock falls 30% as Q1 net loss widens Y/Y
May 11, 2022 10:59 AM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock fell ~30% on May 11 after the company reported its Q1 results.
- Net loss widened to -$16.39M, compared to -$9.84M in Q1 2021
- Total revenue declined to $20K, compared to $209K in the year ago period.
- Trevena had License revenue of $20K and no product revenue in Q1. Meanwhile in Q1 2021, Product revenue was $209K in Q1 2021.
- “In the first quarter, we began to see hospitals opening up post the pandemic as evidenced by accelerated field execution of the OLINVYK strategy and an increase in educational programs and training,” said Trevena President and CEO Carrie Bourdow.
- In April, the company had reported data on effect of opioid pain drug Olinvyk on respiratory function in elderly/overweight people.
- Trevena added that a cognitive function study of Olinvyk versus IV morphine was on track for results in mid-year.
- Total operating expenses increased to $16.48M, compared to ~$10.17M in Q1 2021.
- As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents were $48.7M, which the company believes will be sufficient to fund operations into 2023. The cash does not include proceeds from the first $15M tranche from a royalty-based financing.