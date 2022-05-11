Pixelworks jumps after earnings topper, guidance update
May 11, 2022 10:58 AM ETPixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is up 11%, Wednesday, after reporting top and bottom line beats for first quarter's results alongside guidance set above the consensus mark.
- Revenue of $16.6M (+78.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.1M; flat sequentially.
- Segment Revenue: Mobile revenue was $5.7M, representing 34% of total revenue. Revenue contribution from mobile visual display processors in Q1 grew 24% sequentially and increased over 50% year-over-year.
- Revenue from digital projector grew 90% Y/Y to $7.9M; and Video Delivery revenue was ~$3.1M.
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 53.2% vs. 43.7% a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA was -$2.2M vs. -$5.2M in Q1 2021.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.01.
- "The first quarter represented a great start to 2022 with strong year-over-year growth, driven by expanded adoption of our mobile visual processors and an ongoing recovery in the projector market," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks.
- The company ended the quarter with $55.2M in cash and cash equivalents.
- Initiated Guidance: Q2 Revenue is to be in the range of $18-$20M vs. consensus of $17.97M; Non-GAAP EPS to be in a range of between a loss of ($0.10) - ($0.06) vs. consensus of -$0.05.