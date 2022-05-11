Pixelworks jumps after earnings topper, guidance update

May 11, 2022 10:58 AM ETPixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is up 11%, Wednesday, after reporting top and bottom line beats for first quarter's results alongside guidance set above the consensus mark.
  • Revenue of $16.6M (+78.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.1M; flat sequentially.
  • Segment Revenue: Mobile revenue was $5.7M, representing 34% of total revenue. Revenue contribution from mobile visual display processors in Q1 grew 24% sequentially and increased over 50% year-over-year.
  • Revenue from digital projector grew 90% Y/Y to $7.9M; and Video Delivery revenue was ~$3.1M.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 53.2% vs. 43.7% a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was -$2.2M vs. -$5.2M in Q1 2021.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.01.
  • "The first quarter represented a great start to 2022 with strong year-over-year growth, driven by expanded adoption of our mobile visual processors and an ongoing recovery in the projector market," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks.
  • The company ended the quarter with $55.2M in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Initiated Guidance: Q2 Revenue is to be in the range of $18-$20M vs. consensus of $17.97M; Non-GAAP EPS to be in a range of between a loss of ($0.10) - ($0.06) vs. consensus of -$0.05.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.