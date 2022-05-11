Meta Platforms, Advanced Micro Devices team to make broadband more accessible
May 11, 2022 11:01 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB), AMDINTCBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) said on Wednesday that they were teaming up on a mobile internet infrastructure program to help make broadband internet access more attainable around the world.
- The Evenstar program lets operators and various technology partners build adaptable, efficient and metaverse-ready radio access network, or RAN, reference designs for 4G and 5G networks. It will let network operators switch hardware and software from various tech providers as opposed to buying from one company.
- “We are excited to see AMD RFSoC solutions incorporated into Evenstar RUs in collaboration with our ecosystem partners,” said Jaydeep Ranade, director of wireless engineering for Meta Connectivity in a statement.
- AMD (AMD) said that its Xilinx Zynq RFSoC will be used as part of the Evenstar radio units.
- AMD (AMD) shares rose more than 3.5% to $91.90 in early trading on Wednesday, while Meta Platforms (FB) fell 1% to $195.69.
