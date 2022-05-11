Oscar Health surges 15% despite Q1 bottom line miss as it affirms 2022 guidance

May 11, 2022 11:42 AM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Health insurer Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is up 15% in Wednesday morning trading after report Q1 2022 results that missed on the bottom line.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.36 was a $0.24 miss.
  • Net loss in the quarter narrowed 13% to ~$77.3M compared to the prior-year period.
  • Revenue increased 163% to ~$972.8M compared to Q1 2021, aided by a 159% increase in premiums earned to $955.4M.
  • Year-over-year total membership nearly doubled from 542,220 to 1,073,595.
  • Medical loss ratio in the quarter increased 3 percentage points to 77.4% compared to year-ago period.
  • The company also said it would be leaving the Arkansas and Colorado markets.
  • Oscar Health (OSCR) is also reaffirming its 2022 outlook. Direct and assume policy premiums are expected between $6.1B and $6.4B and medical loss ration is expected at 84%-86%.
