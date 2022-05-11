CDC schedules COVID-19 vaccine meeting for expert panel next week
- A panel of vaccine experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to meet on May 19 to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, the agency announced on Wednesday.
- The CDC has not specified the purpose of the meeting which will also include a vote. The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is a group of medical and public health experts formed to make recommendations to the CDC on vaccine-related matters.
- It is expected that the agency has convened the meeting to discuss booster shots for children aged 5 – 11 years.
- A third shot of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine is currently recommended only for those with weaker immune systems in this age group.
- Last month, the two companies sought the FDA authorization for use of their mRNA-based vaccine as a booster shot for those aged 5 – 11 years.