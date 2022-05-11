Celsius rallies on analyst price targets raise amid Q1 earnings triple beat

Celsius ( NASDAQ: CELH garnered 25% in day's trade until noon today after its Q1 earnings and revenue beat estimates significantly led by domestic revenue surge (217% to $123.5M).

Domestic revenue growth was led by accelerating triple-digit growth in traditional channels, optimization and SKU expansion in existing accounts, expansion of Direct Store Delivery network (+395%) and new store additions led by C-store expansion.

Club and vending channels expansion contributed ~$25.2M of incremental revenue.

Q1 Amazon sales grew 74% to $13.8M.

Analyst Ratings led by Q1 earnings:

Maintaining its Buy rating, B. Riley analyst Jeff Van Sinderen lowered its price target to $100 from $100. He added that the company reported a clean beat with its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, with record revenue and AEBITDA exceeding consensus expectations and he expects gross margin recovery to start in Q3 and will be in mid-40s in Q4.

Maxim upgraded the stock to a Buy from Hold maintaining its $70 price target after a Q1 triple beat.

Ladenburg raised target to $120 from $113.5.