H&R Block stock hits 2-week high on results beat, raised guidance

May 11, 2022 11:18 AM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Busines using a computer to complete Individual income tax return form online for tax payment. Government, state taxes. Data analysis, paperwork, financial research, report. Calculation tax return.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock climbed to a 2-week high on Wednesday after the tax preparation firm reported Q3 results beat and raised guidance on strong tax season performance.
  • Q3 adj. EPS was $4.11, flat vs. Q3 2021.
  • Revenue grew 4% Y/Y to $2.06B, driven by positive mix from a higher net average charge in the assisted channel.
  • HRB expects 2022 revenue of ~$3.38B-$3.43B vs. prior outlook of $3.25B-$3.35B. Consensus estimate is $3.35B.
  • The firm projects 2022 EBITDA of $850M-$875M vs. prior outlook of $765M-$815M.
  • Depreciation & amortization and interest expense in 2022 are now expected to be near the low end of prior guidance.
  • Tax rate is estimated to be 14-16%.
  • HRB stock gained 13.4% YTD and 16.2% in the last 1 year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.