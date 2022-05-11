H&R Block stock hits 2-week high on results beat, raised guidance
May 11, 2022 11:18 AM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock climbed to a 2-week high on Wednesday after the tax preparation firm reported Q3 results beat and raised guidance on strong tax season performance.
- Q3 adj. EPS was $4.11, flat vs. Q3 2021.
- Revenue grew 4% Y/Y to $2.06B, driven by positive mix from a higher net average charge in the assisted channel.
- HRB expects 2022 revenue of ~$3.38B-$3.43B vs. prior outlook of $3.25B-$3.35B. Consensus estimate is $3.35B.
- The firm projects 2022 EBITDA of $850M-$875M vs. prior outlook of $765M-$815M.
- Depreciation & amortization and interest expense in 2022 are now expected to be near the low end of prior guidance.
- Tax rate is estimated to be 14-16%.
- HRB stock gained 13.4% YTD and 16.2% in the last 1 year.