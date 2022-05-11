Xeris stock falls after missing Q1 revenue estimates
May 11, 2022 11:19 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Xeris Pharma (NASDAQ:XERS -8.1%) stock fell after the company posted lower-than-expected Q1 net product revenue.
- Net Product Revenue rose 172% Y/Y to $21.91M, but missed analysts estimates by $1.48M.
- Net Loss for the first quarter was $33.7 million, or $0.25 per share (in-line with estimates), compared to a net loss of $18.4 million, or $0.30 per share, a year earlier.
- Cost of goods sold increased 244% Y/Y to $4.4M.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 88% Y/Y to $16.8M, due to commercial-related costs and $2.3 million of the increase related to the acquisition of Strongbridge.
- Gvoke, the company's glucagon therapy to treat low blood sugar, grew 88% Y/Y. First quarter prescriptions topped 30,000 for the first time, the company said.
- Xeris also launched Gvoke Kit, ready-to-use liquid glucagon in a single dose vial and syringe kit for rescue.
- The number of patients on Keveyis increased 12% Y/Y.
- The company affirmed 2022 guidance for combined net product revenues of $105M - $120M. Analysts estimate $113.88M.