Canadian govt said to consider Quebecor a credible bidder for Shaw's Freedom Mobile
May 11, 2022 11:23 AM ETShaw Communications Inc. (SJR), RCI, QBCRFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Canadian telecom operator Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) is said to be viewed as a legitimate buyer for Shaw Communications' (NYSE:SJR) Freedom Mobil business after Canada's antitrust regulator said it planned to block the Roger's (NYSE:RCI) deal due to regulatory concerns. Shaw's ticked up 0.3% on the news.
- The government would tend to view a Quebecor purchase of Freedom Mobile more positively, according to a Reuters report, which a cited an unidentified federal government source. Rogers (RCI) has asked Quebecor to bid for Freedom Mobile, according to a Globe & Mail report from Friday.
- Canada's antitrust regulator informed Rogers Communications (RCI) and Shaw Communications (SJR) of its intention to oppose the $16 billion transaction late Friday. The companies have been trying to remedy the regulator's concerns through proposing the full sale of Shaw’s wireless business, Freedom Mobile.
- Rogers (RCI) announced its agreement to acquire Shaw (SJR) in March of last year.