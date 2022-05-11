Avinger stock slumps after Q1 earnings miss, revenue hit due to Omicron; B. Riley cuts PT

May 11, 2022 11:32 AM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Bearish stock financial, bear market chart falling prices down turn from global economic and financial crisis.

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) have fallen 23.9% to $1.78 in Wednesday morning trade, after the medical device company's Q1 2022 earnings missed estimates.
  • AVGR posted Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.33 which missed expectations by $1.15, and revenue of $1.9M which missed by $0.15M.
  • Quarterly revenue fell 25.8% Y/Y, hurt by the impact of a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the Omicron variant in the beginning of Q1.
  • "COVID-19 infections from the Omicron variant and hospital staffing shortages, limited facility access and reduced procedural volume" in what is typically a lower volume seasonal period, AVGR CEO Jeffrey Soinski said on the earnings conference call.
  • However, AVGR's full commercial launch in April of its Lightbox 3 imaging console for hospital sites has the potential to help the company's revenue going forward.
  • B. Riley analyst Marc Wiesenberger lowered the price target on AVGR to $9 from $11 after the Q1 results, though keeping a buy rating. Wiesenberger said as the new Lightbox 3's are deployed, the company should see an accelerated pace of new account growth as well as utilization across accounts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.