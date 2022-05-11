Avinger stock slumps after Q1 earnings miss, revenue hit due to Omicron; B. Riley cuts PT
May 11, 2022 11:32 AM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) have fallen 23.9% to $1.78 in Wednesday morning trade, after the medical device company's Q1 2022 earnings missed estimates.
- AVGR posted Q1 GAAP EPS of -$2.33 which missed expectations by $1.15, and revenue of $1.9M which missed by $0.15M.
- Quarterly revenue fell 25.8% Y/Y, hurt by the impact of a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the Omicron variant in the beginning of Q1.
- "COVID-19 infections from the Omicron variant and hospital staffing shortages, limited facility access and reduced procedural volume" in what is typically a lower volume seasonal period, AVGR CEO Jeffrey Soinski said on the earnings conference call.
- However, AVGR's full commercial launch in April of its Lightbox 3 imaging console for hospital sites has the potential to help the company's revenue going forward.
- B. Riley analyst Marc Wiesenberger lowered the price target on AVGR to $9 from $11 after the Q1 results, though keeping a buy rating. Wiesenberger said as the new Lightbox 3's are deployed, the company should see an accelerated pace of new account growth as well as utilization across accounts.