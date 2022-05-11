GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares slipped around 18% after Q1 earnings fell short of consensus, followed by outlook cut.

Net sales declined 9.2% Y/Y due to softer industry demand.

Comparable store sales fell 35.5% Y/Y but on a two-year basis, same-store sales increased 7.3% vs. 1Q20.

Gross profit margin decreased approximately 110 bps to 27.1%, due to lower net sales, fewer rebates, and increased obsolescence and shrinkage costs in the quarter Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.7M vs. $11.1M year ago.

CEO comment: “We expect the revenue and gross profit headwinds in the first quarter will become more pronounced in the second quarter, with the remainder of 2022 facing more pressure than we initially planned. While the industry is experiencing a prolonged period of softer demand, we remain confident in the longer-term opportunity that exists within hydroponics. GrowGen remains on solid financial footing, and we firmly believe we are well positioned to emerge stronger when the market eventually turns. In the meantime, we are taking an active approach to managing the business in a way that preserves cash through working capital optimization and we are more aggressively right-sizing our cost structure. We remain committed to our five key strategic initiatives this year, which we think will position us to win in 2023 and beyond.”

FY2022 Outlook: Revenue to be between $340 to $400 million, down from a prior range of $415M to $445M vs. consensus of $426.48M; Adjusted EBITDA to be between zero and $10M, down from previous expectations of $30M to $35M; the company expects to add 10-15 new stores this year, down from previous target of 15-20 new stores.

Over the period of one year, GRWG stock loss more than 90%.

Wall Street Analysts have a buy rating on the stock whereas SA quant rating system grades its as a strong sell.