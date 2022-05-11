Newmont (NYSE:NEM) expects to move forward with a $2B investment on the Yanacocha sulfides project in Peru, CEO Tom Palmer said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Newmont (NEM) has committed $500M so far but is in the process of making a final decision on the remaining investment on the project, which is part of a planned expansion of the Yanacocha gold mine to extend the mine life beyond 2040.

Speaking to a mining conference in Lima, Palmer reportedly also said Newmont (NEM) is looking into expanding into copper production, noting the Yanacocha sulfides project has significant quantities of the metal.

If Newmont (NEM) moves forward, it would represent a confidence boost for Peru, where two of its largest copper mines have suspended production this year following conflicts with nearby indigenous communities.

Erik Heimlich, head of base metals supply at CRU, has said the global copper industry needs to invest more than $100B to build mines to reduce a potential 4.7M-ton annual supply deficit by 2030.