PAR Technology surges on strong Q1 led by software ARR expanding 172%
May 11, 2022 11:44 AM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is trading 14% higher until noon trading after the company beat its Q1 earnings and revenue amid restaurants large and small transforming and modernizing to become software-driven, digital enterprises.
- Q1 results reflect the power of the company's platform and integrating Punchh with Brink and Data Central and as it closed several large brands who chose multiple PAR solutions in the quarter.
- Revenues surged 47.4% Y/Y with software annual recurring revenue growing 172% to $94.4M; Punchh delivered Y/Y ARR growth of 39% in the quarter and Brink POS reported 35% growth.
- Active sites for Brink POS and Punchh increased 40% and 35% respectively.
- Product revenue surged 35% led by strong demand from enterprise restaurant customers for unified commerce offering.
- Net loss narrowed to $15.7M or $0.58/share compared to net loss of $8.3M or $0.38/share in year ago quarter.
- Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $2.9M compared to loss of $4.9M in year ago quarter.
- In the past 6-months trading, the stock lost 50%; Quant rating (Valuation) has a "B" rating on the stock.