Regulus spikes as FDA clears trial for kidney disease candidate
May 11, 2022 11:43 AM ETRegulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) have recorded the second-best intraday gain ever on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotech announced that the FDA accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 in a hereditary form of kidney disorder.
- The IND was aimed at seeking the regulatory nod to study RGLS8429 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a genetically driven condition and a major cause of end-stage renal disease.
- The company plans to start the Phase 1 trial for the candidate in 2Q 2022 with the participation of healthy volunteers. The initial Phase 1 single ascending dose study will be followed by a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study inolving adult patients.
- "We are on track to initiate the study in the second quarter and expect data from the healthy volunteer study and initiation of dosing in patients with ADPKD in the second half of this year," Chief Executive Jay Hagan added.
- Over the past 12 months, Regulus (RGLS) shares have plunged more than two thirds as shown in this graph.