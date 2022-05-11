Evolus stock rises as Q1 revenue soars 177% Y/Y

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock rose ~11% May 11 after the company's Q1 results beat analysts' estimates on May 10 post-market.

The performance beauty company — which makes Jeuveau, a rival product of AbbVie's Botox for frown lines — saw its total net revenues rise by +177% Y/Y to $33.91M.

The company said the increase was driven mainly by higher volumes and a slightly higher average selling price.

"Our sales for the first quarter of 2022 were well above the estimated U.S. neurotoxin market growth rate. Over the past year, we have accelerated the pace of new account additions and achieved a record number of patient redemptions in our consumer loyalty rewards program," said Evolus (EOLS) President and CEO David Moatazedi.

The company said gross profit margin and adjusted gross profit margin were 58.9% and 61.0%, respectively, both were impacted by higher settlement royalty rates in effect until September 2022.

Net loss widened to -$17.50M, compared to -$6.4M in Q1. The GAAP net loss per share of -$0.31, beat estimates by $0.12.

The company said non-GAAP operating expenses increased 55% to $31M, compared to $19.9M in Q1 2021. Meanwhile, non-GAAP loss from operations declined 19% to -$10.3M from -$12.6M in Q1 2021.

Outlook:

Evolus (EOLS) said that Based on a strong neurotoxin market and its performance so far in 2022, it now expects sales to reach the upper end of its full-year sales guidance range of $143M to $150M, assuming a minimal contribution from international markets. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $149.50M.

The company continues to expect its 2022 adjusted gross profit margin to be between 58% and 61% with Q4 step up to 68% to 71% concurrent with a significant decrease in settlement royalty rates.

Evolus (EOLS) noted that it continues to expect 2022 non-GAAP operating expenses to be between $135M and $140M.