FREYR Battery trades higher post Q1 results
May 11, 2022 11:49 AM ETFREYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FREYR Battery’s (FREY +7.3%) team continued to advance in the key strategic priorities during Q1 as the Co. progress toward giga-scale commercialization of clean, next-generation batteries.
- The Co. has signed conditional offtake agreement with Powin to supply 28.5 GWh of cumulative volumes from 2024-2030 for Energy Storage Systems applications.
- Also, secured a COA with a leading global storage systems integrator to supply 15 GWh of cumulative volumes from 2023-2027 for ESS applications.
- Net Loss was ($34.9)M compared to a Net Loss of ($28.0)M Q/Q.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Co. had cash, equivalents, and restricted cash of $524.6M.
- Outlook: The Co. has secured multiple tranches of capital required to fund FREYR’s giga scale expansion. FREYR has launched parallel processes with key stakeholders to explore the most capital efficient options to support development of the company’s business plan.
- Will finalize additional conditional offtake agreements across the ESS, commercial mobility, and passenger EV market segments to support further capacity expansions.
- Achieve Phase 1 FID on combined Gigafactories 1 & 2 at Mo i Rana upon achievement of commercial, operational, and financing milestones.
- “Our commercial momentum is unearthing new opportunities to partner with world class organizations to finance our growth ambitions, expand into adjacencies on the battery value chain, and deliver value to our shareholders.” said Tom Einar Jensen, FREYR’s CEO.
