Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is up nearly 9% after reporting accelerating cloud subscriber growth in Q1. Revenue remained stable at $65.87M (+0.6% Y/Y), buoyed by 6.7% higher cloud turnover that offset $1.6M lower Mobile Content Transfer transaction revenue.

Invoiced cloud revenue was up 6.4% to $36M, and recurring revenue accounted for 84.9% of total turnover, up from an 80% portion in the 4Q21. Cloud revenue made up 63% of total revenue. Cloud subscriber growth was 18%, accelerating from 14% growth in the 1Q21 and driven by continued adoption by existing customers such as Verizon and AT&T.

The higher revenues and subscriber count, along with cost saving initiatives, helped Synchronoss achieve a 106% jump in adjusted EBITDA to $11.6M. Net loss per share improved to $0.07 per share, compared to net loss of $0.53 a year ago.

CEO Jeff Miller commented: "We continued to grow and focus on our high-margin, recurring revenue Cloud business. Our results demonstrate that our cloud-first strategy is working, exemplified by a 7% increase in Cloud revenue and a more than 100% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Operationally, we are also making great strides in upgrading and expanding the reach of our Cloud capabilities."

Synchronoss launched Kitamura as a white-label solution in Japan, marking the first implementation of Synchronoss Cloud in the country. It also introduced Synchronoss Cloud for Home to tap increasing 5G adoption amongst wireless carriers.

Miller added: "Going forward, simplifying the focus and improving the composition of our business remains a top priority. When completed, the imminent sale of our DXP and Activation assets to iQmetrix will represent a concrete step in this direction and provide us with additional capital to improve our balance sheet. Over the course of this year, we expect to continue driving improvements on the topline through Cloud subscriber growth, while improving the bottom line through diligent cost management."

Synchronoss continues to see significant opportunities to increase penetration with customers such as Verizon and AT&T, which together represent more than 200 million mobile and home subscribers.

The consensus EPS estimate for Q2 is -$0.08 and revenue is expected to be $65.81M (-8% Y/Y).