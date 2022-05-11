Investors are getting defensive as stocks crash. Does that make Proctor & Gamble buy?

Consumer goods maker Proctor & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has generated a lot of interest amid the general sell-off on Wall Street. The move comes as investors look for safe havens among defensive stocks as they face ongoing concerns around rising inflation, rate hikes, the looming threat of recession, lockdowns in China and fears over the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Given these worries, does PG become a buy?

Investors Get Defensive

PG offers some protection in the current economic environment as a defensive dividend stock. Its products, like Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, are necessary staples in people's lives, meaning that the firm can survive better than most during a pull-back in consumer spending. Meanwhile, the stock itself pays a dividend, providing a return even during tough times.

Like much of Wall Street, PG has lost ground so far in 2022. However, its decline has been much gentler than most of the rest of the market.

PG has slipped 4.2% in 2022, meaning it has substantially outperformed benchmark indices like the S&P 500 (SP500), Dow Jones (DJI), and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND). These major indices have fallen about 16%, 11% and 26%, respectively.

With market uncertainty at the forefront of investors' minds, the financial community as a whole is looking for shelter to weather the current storm. This dynamic has expressed itself in rising levels in the S&P VIX Index (VIX), which continues to be elevated, holding above a 30 handle.

Still, in this environment, consumer staple stocks (including PG) have held up better than the overall market. The sector as a whole has ranked as third best performing segment of the S&P 500 in 2022, with a decline of just 0.5% so far this year.

Is PG a Buy?

Wall Street appears to have a relatively favorable outlook on PG. Based on data compiled by Seeking Alpha, 13 of the 24 analysts listed the stock with a Buy or Strong Buy rating. Additionally, ten label PG as a Hold and only one analyst gives the stock a Strong Sell.

See the breakdown below:

Looking at some specific commentary, Morgan Stanley recently issued a list of 45 of its highest conviction stock picks, naming Proctor & Gamble to the list. In reference to PG, the financial institution stated: "While near-term pressures from commodity/freight inflation will impact margins, we believe PG has stronger pricing power than peers, particularly with share gains."

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo issued a note in late April that upgraded its ratings on consumer staples to "Neutral" from a previous "Unfavorable" view. Wells’ team noted that consumer staples in particular has significantly outperformed as of late, led higher by the likes of Procter & Gamble (PG).

For a closer look at the bullish case, Seeking Alpha contributor Skeptical12 argues that PG should be able to continue to offer inflation-adjusted total return even as rates move up. On the more cautious side, fellow SA contributor Chuck Walston worries that inflation will be a significant threat in 2022.