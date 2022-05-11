Southwest Airlines adds more passenger perks in rising fare environment

May 11, 2022 12:18 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8

Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) outlined a $2 billion plan to improve the flying experience for passengers.
  • The U.S. carrier promised faster internet service, power outlets at every seat on new planes and larger overhead bins for carry-on bags. More entertainment options and a wider selection of refreshments will also be offered.
  • The airline also detailed its previously announced fourth fare category, which is slotting in between Southwest's (LUV) cheapest fare category and its mid-priced ticket.
  • For investors, LUV said the cost of the improvements was already included in five-year spending targets disclosed back in December.
  • The biggest news out of the airline sector on Wednesday was the surge in airfares reported for April.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.