Southwest Airlines adds more passenger perks in rising fare environment
May 11, 2022 12:18 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) outlined a $2 billion plan to improve the flying experience for passengers.
- The U.S. carrier promised faster internet service, power outlets at every seat on new planes and larger overhead bins for carry-on bags. More entertainment options and a wider selection of refreshments will also be offered.
- The airline also detailed its previously announced fourth fare category, which is slotting in between Southwest's (LUV) cheapest fare category and its mid-priced ticket.
- For investors, LUV said the cost of the improvements was already included in five-year spending targets disclosed back in December.
- The biggest news out of the airline sector on Wednesday was the surge in airfares reported for April.