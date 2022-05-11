Former Immunomedics CFO indicted on insider trading allegations

May 11, 2022 12:21 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Insider Trading Torn Paper Concept

IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Usama Malik, the former CFO of Immunomedics, has been indicted on charges of insider trading while at the biotech, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
  • DoJ alleges that Malik passed along information on positive results of a trial for breast cancer treatment sacituzumab before they were publicly available to a woman he lived with who subsequently bought 7K shares.
  • After Immunomedics made the results public in April 2020, the stock price surged. The woman, Lauren Wood, who is also a former Immunomedics employee, later sold the shares, more than doubling her investment. She is charged with securities fraud.
  • Sacituzumab was approved in 2020 under the name Trodelvy for triple-negative breast cancer.
  • In September 2020, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) acquired Immunomedics for ~$21B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.