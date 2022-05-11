Former Immunomedics CFO indicted on insider trading allegations
- Usama Malik, the former CFO of Immunomedics, has been indicted on charges of insider trading while at the biotech, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
- DoJ alleges that Malik passed along information on positive results of a trial for breast cancer treatment sacituzumab before they were publicly available to a woman he lived with who subsequently bought 7K shares.
- After Immunomedics made the results public in April 2020, the stock price surged. The woman, Lauren Wood, who is also a former Immunomedics employee, later sold the shares, more than doubling her investment. She is charged with securities fraud.
- Sacituzumab was approved in 2020 under the name Trodelvy for triple-negative breast cancer.
- In September 2020, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) acquired Immunomedics for ~$21B.