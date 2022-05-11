Omeros stock rises 7% after beating Q1 earnings estimate

Quarterly results

  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER +7.9%) stock rose after the company posted better than-expected Q1 earnings, helped by royalties from ophthalmic product Omidria.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $33M or $0.53 per share (beats by $0.08), compared to a net loss of $35.1M, or $0.57 per share, a year earlier.
  • During the quarter, the company earned royalties of $13.8M on sales of Omidria, based on Rayner’s net sales of $27.7 million, all of which were in the U.S.
  • OMER receives 50% royalty for U.S. net sales of Omidria from Rayner.
  • The company had $142.2M of cash as of March 31.
