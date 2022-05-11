Camtek Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 12:29 PM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.5M (+33.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.