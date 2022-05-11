The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is sinking to a 52-week low on Wednesday after its earnings release fails to encourage any optimism on the company’s trajectory.

For the first quarter, the company actually beat on both top and bottom lines. Additionally, management extolled their efforts to counteract inflationary pressures. In fact, CEO Julie Wainwright indicated the company can gain from inflation as it offers an alternative to consumers priced out by its competitors’ persistent price hikes.

Yet, the laser focus on profitability in the current market environment is proving problematic to the stock trend. Despite rising in after hours trading on Tuesday after reporting earnings, the stock has reversed course on Wednesday as Wall Street offers its reviews.

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt told clients on Wednesday that while he was encouraged by the company's lightening losses and strong sales forecast, the “path to breakeven remains unproven.” He added that the macro environment is anything but forgiving for a company like RealReal (REAL -14.4%) at present and must be accounted for in formulating price targets.

As a result, he maintained his “Hold” rating on shares and reduced his price target to $6 from $9.

Multiple analysts also pointed to significant declines in overall gross margin, which fell 540 basis points year over year, as a signal that the path to profitability may be even longer than management’s expectations. That is certainly inauspicious as these expectations are already pushed out to fiscal year 2024.

“We believe REAL continues to make progress but remain on the sidelines until there is clear profit improvement despite inflationary pressures including higher shipping and freight, labor costs, and the macro environment that could impact consumer spending,” B. Riley Securities analyst Susan Anderson wrote on Wednesday. “We reiterate our Neutral rating and lower our [price target] from $9 to $5 given lower market multiples.”

After the skeptical reviews of the quarter, shares fell over 14% in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

Read more on the ratings the Street has assigned to the stock.