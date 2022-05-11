Cummins and Daimler Truck are partnering on hydrogen fuel cell trucks
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTC:DTRUY) plan to work together to upfit and validate Freightliner Cascadia trucks with a Cummins hydrogen fuel cell powertrain for use in North America.
- The agreement will see Freightliner leverage Cummins' fourth generation fuel cell powertrain, which is said to offer improved power density, efficiency and durability.
- The joint effort will also support both organizations’ goals to reduce emissions across product offerings and operations.
- The target is to have initial units available in 2024 for selected customers.
- “Cummins and Daimler Truck have a strong history of partnership, and this next step into fuel cell electric vehicles is an exciting development for zero-emissions transport,” said Cummins exec Amy Davis.
- She said with hydrogen fuel cells looking like a promising solution for the demanding requirements of heavy-duty trucking, the Daimler Truck (OTC:DTRUY) collaboration could an important milestone for both companies.
- Daimler Truck (OTC:DTRUY) was called out by Deutsche Bank last month for being an autonomous tech leader.